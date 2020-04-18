https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/u-k-just-dumped-chinas-huawei-5g-tech-roll-o/

(PJMEDIA) Western democracies, especially the United States, just heaved a huge sigh of relief after getting word that United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson is dropping the controversial Chinese tech company, Huawei, as the nation’s provider of 5G infrastructure.

Although Johnson was in support of the Chinese tech giant laying the non-sensitive portions of 5G infrastructure, he said China’s lack of transparency about coronavirus made the communist-run country untrustworthy.

President Trump, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and members of the so-called “Five-Eyes” countries that share intelligence information, brought huge pressure on the Brits to dump Huawei. The U.S. pressed hard for the UK to dump Huawei because of widespread speculation that China would use the 5G infrastructure to spy and use the remote command structure for blackmail.

