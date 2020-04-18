http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rbM_DpuqBdA/

A nonprofit group run by United States Marines is making sure people in Sonoma, California, have what they need to guard against the coronavirus.

When Wine Country Marines President James Brown heard that members of his community were running out of hand sanitizer this week, he decided to do something about it, according to ABC 7.

“We’re here today at Yerba Buena Island, at Yerba Buena Beverage, where the Smith brothers have sold us, at low cost, 250 gallons of hand sanitizer that they made,” he said.

When other neighbors heard about the organization’s efforts, they also contacted Brown and offered to make donations.

He continued:

I’ve gotten them from active duty military, I’ve gotten them from first responders. The director of the VA Palo Alto made a donation. We have a blue star mother who her husband passed away in December, and she has donated the donations that were given at his funeral. We gave the East Palo Alto Police Department some, they were on their last few bottles that were just in their patrol cars. We gave the San Mateo County coroner a couple of gallons a couple of days ago. They were completely out.

Following his stop at the distillery, Brown delivered sanitizer to patients and staff at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.

When he arrived, Director Thomas J. Fitzgerald III thanked him and said the gift would help the hospital be ready for a potential surge of patients.

“James Brown is unbelievable. He’s a Marine that has never stopped serving. We take the oath of service when we first join the military and I think he joined when he was 17 and I think he has never broken that oath,” Fitzgerald stated.

The Wine Country Marines is a patriotic organization “dedicated to perpetuating both the ethos and esprit de corps of the U.S. Marine Corps, and to carry on charitable and educational activities associated with this goal as allowed by law,” its website read.

Once Brown delivered the sanitizer, Fitzgerald expressed his gratitude a second time and said he knew how deeply the Marine veteran wanted to help others.

“We really appreciate it, your heart is in it,” he told Brown.

