https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/walmart-hiring-50000-new-employees-meet-surging-coronavirus-demand/

(NEW YORK POST) Walmart is rolling out 50,000 new jobs.

Retail giant Walmart said it would hire thousands of new employees to help it keep pace with surging demand for food and supplies as Americans stock up to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

As a purveyor of foods and household essentials, Walmart has seen demand surge in recent weeks, even as stay-at-home orders and mandatory closures have shuttered most other businesses around the country. Walmart stock is up 10%, despite an overall drop of 15% in the S&P 500 index since the crisis began.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

