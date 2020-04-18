https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493489-warren-hits-trump-hes-trying-to-turn-a-health-crisis-into-a-political-rally

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenBiden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move McConnell rolls out GOP oversight efforts for coronavirus relief package Joe Biden’s record on Social Security isn’t perfect, but Donald Trump’s is far worse MORE (D-Mass.) on Saturday grilled President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move Lady Gaga calls WHO chief a ‘superstar’ McCarthy says he supports incorporating hospital funding into small business aid package MORE‘s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that his leadership is putting lives at risk.

“He has failed abysmally in that, and he has also failed just in the notion of what he’s telling people, saying liberate, free Michigan, Virginia, encouraging people to come out and trying to turn this health crisis into a political rally for himself,” Warren told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on her show.

Warren added, “That is absolutely the wrong kind of leadership. It is the kind of leadership that puts lives at risk, and it is the kind of leadership that undermines the very strength of this country.”

This week, Trump rolled out a three-phase strategy to reopen parts of the country but on Friday went after Democratic governors who had extended their stay-at-home orders into May, tweeting to “LIBERATE” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

The president has shown a desire to reopen the country’s economy — which was sent flailing by the pandemic — though top health experts and lawmakers have screamed for the readiness of widespread testing before the country can begin to reopen.

The week featured numerous protests across the country, where Americans echoed Trump’s eagerness to reopen the country. At several of the demonstrations, protestors broke many, if not all, of the social distancing guidelines that states and the Trump administration have introduced in the last several weeks.

During the interview, Warren pivoted, saying that Trump’s shortcomings during the pandemic highlight why the country needs former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign seeks to let Sanders keep his delegates in unusual move GOP online donor platform expanded to state level Overnight Energy: US oil prices hit 18-year-low | Green groups, coal companies attack EPA power plant rollback from both sides | EPA weighs lifting ethanol requirements for oil refiners MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate.

“Right now, we have a president of the United States who thinks only about himself, who has no empathy for other human beings. Joe Biden is a man who cares about others,” the Massachusetts senator said.

“I want a man with a good heart making that decision and pulling people into that decision,” she added. “That’s why I support Joe Biden, and that’s why I’m glad to say it every chance I get.”

