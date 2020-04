http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iwK-WB3gHak/

Citizens will be converging on the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Saturday to demand Gov. Mike DeWine reopen the state for business.

The latest in a series of “Open Our Ohio” rallies, hundreds are expected to turn out.

(All photos, credit: Kyle Olson / Breitbart News)

Ohio was one of the first states to issue stay-at-home orders, which triggered similar actions in Michigan and other Midwestern states.

