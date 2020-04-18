https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-this-dadosaur-has-become-a-viral-sensation-during-quarantine

As Americans remain largely isolated in their homes during the coronavirus crisis, families are finding ways to entertain themselves in new and different ways.

One father has taken the internet by storm with his intense impression of a dinosaur. His alter-ego, “Dadosaur,” comes alive whenever his kids mention its name — and whether or not she is acting, his wife is convincingly unimpressed.

What are the details?

The videos first appeared on Tik Tok under the handle @olivemannella and quickly spread through Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Yahoo News described the sensation as “a seemingly mild-mannered father (who) transforms into a cake-eating monster at the mere mention of his name.”

On Twitter, one user reacted by telling her followers, “y’all are so blessed to have dads in y’all life’s…especially the fathers who entertain you.” Another declared, “Dadosaur is the best thing on the internet.”

