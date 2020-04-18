https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/constitution-new-jersey-woman-charged-organizing-peaceful-protest-nj-governors-stay-home-orders/

New Jersey Police arrested Kim Pagan on Friday for organizing a non-approved protest of the state government.

Kim organized the rally to protest the governor’s stay-at-home orders.

The state police Kim violated the emergency orders “by organizing a prohibited event” — a protest against the governor!

The US Constitution guarantees ‘the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances’ in the First Amendment.

Governor Phil Murphy swore to protect these individual rights in January 2018.

FTR… This was ⁦@GovMurphy⁩ from New Jersey back on Jan. 16, ‘18 – Today he laughs at same Constitution “I wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this” #tyranny pic.twitter.com/v486ucBzLG — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) April 16, 2020

But now he’s arresting peaceful protesters.

Here’s video from the illegal rally.

[embedded content]

Law and Crime reported:

A woman in New Jersey has been charged with violating Governor Phil Murphy‘s stringent quarantine regime on Friday for allegedly planning a protest against statewide stay-at-home orders. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan noted the woman’s infraction in a daily offense bulletin meant to provide a clearinghouse of information specifically concerning novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) scofflaws throughout the Garden State. According to that enforcement update release, Kim Pagan of Toms River was the mind behind a Friday protest at the statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. Covered by national media, an unknown number of protesters reportedly waved American flags, honked their car horns and shouted “no more fear” through a megaphone.

