http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EkMMPGTPxgI/

A woman in Northport, Long Island, is using her free time to help seniors make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

When 46-year-old Alex Meadows saw how the virus was hurting her community members, she began to feel helpless, according to the New York Post.

“I have a lot of friends who are in the healthcare industry and I know they’re working extremely hard and that it’s pretty draining on them. I don’t have that skill set,” said the mom of two who also works full-time from home.

However, Meadows discovered the Umbrella website on March 24 and has since been delivering groceries and supplies for free to the most vulnerable in her community.

The site connects neighbors with older adults who then help them with things like odd jobs and chores.

Because of the pandemic, the organization recently waived all membership fees to help even more seniors get through the health crisis.

“I don’t know what we’d do without them. … They have been like angels from heaven for us,” said Lorraine Derise, whose 75-year-old husband, Peter, has COPD, diabetes, and recently underwent open heart surgery.

Meadows said once she delivers the groceries, she waits until the homeowner takes them inside to make sure nothing spoils.

“Then I kind of just wave, you know from several feet away, and they wave back and they look pretty happy to know that they can now eat for the next week,” she explained.

Saturday on Twitter, Umbrella praised Meadows for her kindness:

Umbrella Volunteer Alex Meadows is @nypost‘s Hero of the Day! We couldn’t agree more. Alex was one of our earliest volunteers, and she’s helped so many seniors by shopping and delivering groceries for them. #ShopForSeniors https://t.co/oIGAMFXdZB — Umbrella (@askumbrella) April 18, 2020

Even though she puts herself at risk by going out in public during the pandemic, Meadows said she takes all the proper precautions such as washing her hands and sanitizing in between shopping trips.

“I consider myself a pretty lucky person. I’m employed, I’m happily married, my husband is employed. And I have time in my schedule right now to be able to give back to the community,” she concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

