A ten-year-old girl from Missouri is doing her small part in changing the world by helping out the local police officers who have lost out on pay, due to issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hannah Imig, a fifth-grader at Babler Elementary in Wildwood, Missouri, heard that some police officers in her town were going to lose out on pay due to the coronavirus pandemic and wanted to see if there was a way she could help, according to a Facebook post from the Chesterfield Police Department.

She first told her mother that she wanted to donate her savings to the officers, but that quickly transformed into a fundraiser where people could buy gift cards for the officers.

The ten-year-old posted a handwritten letter asking for donations on her mother’s Facebook page, KSDK reported.

“Police officers are very important people, right? They protect us even when it’s dangerous. They sacrifice themselves for strangers! Now that’s empathetic,” the letter said.

The Chesterfield Police Department said she raised $2,400 in a day and a half.

“She then went a step further in her kindness and used that money to purchase gift cards from several local restaurants and businesses in the area, helping all of them during these tough financial times as well,” The Chesterfield Police Department wrote on Facebook.

KSDK reported that Imig and her family gave the officers 232 gift cards to distribute among themselves.

The department said it was enough to give each officer and civilian police employee two gift cards.

“A little kindness can change the world”- 10 yr old Hannah Imig. Thank you Hannah!” the police department tweeted.

