https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/beach-town-coffee-shop-paints-colorful-mural-pandemic-hoa-arrives/

(WFLX) — Two weeks of hard work, gone in minutes.

A small business owner is heartbroken after trying to bring a dash of color to the neighborhood.

Jensen Beach has its own artsy, funky, colorful vibe.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook