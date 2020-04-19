https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wyoming-caucus-democrats/2020/04/19/id/963604

Former Vice President Joe Biden easily won the Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus with 72.2% of the vote, as Sen. Bernie Sanders received 27.8%, The Hill reported on Sunday.

The results were announced some two weeks after Sanders dropped out of the race, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee.

Sanders, however, as well as six former candidates who are also no longer in the contest for the nomination, remained on the Wyoming ballot.

The contest was done entirely by mail, as the Wyoming Democratic Party canceled its in-person caucus, originally scheduled for April 4, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Voters had until an April 17 deadline to return ballots that had been mailed to them, CBS News reported.

Wyoming’s Democratic Party said 15,428 ballots were cast to set a record turnout rate for the caucus of 38%.

With the victory, Biden earned 10 more delegates to give him a total of 1,278, leaving him more than 700 delegates shy of the 1,999 needed to officially clinch the nomination.

Sanders received four delegates to boost his total to 932.

Ohio is scheduled to hold the next primary by mail on April 28. Ohio became the first state to delay its primary when it made the decision to do so for its original March 17 date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

