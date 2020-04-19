https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/brutal-leftie-bill-maher-gets-destroyed-dan-crenshaw-poor-maher-needed-studio-audience-bail-instead-silence-video/

Bill Maher may want to suspend his show for a couple months and blame the coronavirus.

If he’s lucky maybe Pelosi will get back to Washington and pass more funding for suffering business owners.

On Friday Bill Maher invited Dan Crenshaw on his show. The two discussed the coronavirus pandemic.

And Bill Maher got REKT!

It wasn’t even a contest.

It was like watching WWE. The far left darling got body-slammed every time he tried to get up off the mat.

Maher tried to lay the blame of the coronavirus outbreak in the US at the feet of President Donald Trump.

Crenshaw wouldn’t have it and continued to hurl fact after fact at Maher.

It wasn’t even a close brawl. Maher got destroyed.

TRENDING: China Billionaire Undermines US Food Supply – Shuts Down Pork Plants in Multiple States – But Beef Packers Not Affected for Some Strange Reason?

The poor guy couldn’t count on the clapping seals in his audience to bail him out.

Via Austen Fletcher:

Bill Maher gets REKT without the high production spell that is Hollywood. No phony studio audience to save him. Great job by @DanCrenshawTX. pic.twitter.com/FWBgGsYJnO — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) April 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

