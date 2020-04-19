http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6QjSDxp0KiE/

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris weighed in on what appears to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential nomination for 2020.

Morris said a Biden nomination is “like a suicide march” with the Democrats, adding President Donald Trump has “an enormous advantage” because of his ability to rebuild the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to see. It’s like a suicide march with them. But, you know, they’re pretty stubborn people,” Morris told host John Catsimatidis.” I think we have to understand this whole situation is very much in Trump’s political advantage.”

He continued, “The country will need one thing: To get its economy moving again. And that’s what Trump is good at. That’s what Trump has done. It’s like your house burns down, and who do you choose to rebuild the house? The guy who built it the first time and you loved it, or an architect you have no confidence in, you’ve never worked with before? That’s going to be an enormous advantage for Trump as we move into the election.”

Morris went on to say “there is a significant chance” people write in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) name and he builds a “grassroots” campaign.

