Victoria Coates, a former deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump, says she is not the author behind “A Warning,” an essay written for The New York Times in 2018 about the active resistance to the president’s agenda and behavior from within his own administration, or the book on the same subject, reports Axios.

“The allegations published in RealClear Investigations are utterly false. I am not Anonymous, and I do not know who Anonymous is,” Coates said in a new statement obtained by Axios.

RealClear Investigations published a piece on April 15 citing claims from Trump administration officials that Coates was the author.

“After an exhaustive investigation, the White House believes it’s cracked the case, identifying Trump’s turncoat as his former deputy national security adviser, Victoria Coates, according to people familiar with the internal probe,” reads the RealClear Investigations article.

“Rather than fire Coates, the White House has quietly transferred her to the Department of Energy, where she awaits special assignment in Saudi Arabia — far from the president.”

A lawyer for Coates told Axios that RealClear Investigations “peddled false statements citing only anonymous sources, despite on-the-record denials from Javelin LLC, the White House, and three well-respected members of the Trump Administration — and now Dr. Coates as well.”

