http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OW3Bt-yIz_Y/

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) told Breitbart News that Congress had reached a $470 billion deal to fund the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), offering his remarks in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

The funding bill includes $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program — $60 million of which will go to community banks — $65 billion for disaster loans, $75 billion for hospitals, and another $25 billion for testing.

Johnson said the House will vote on the legislation on Wednesday.

Breitbart News Sunday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

