On Saturday, California residents took to the streets of San Diego County, which went for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, to protest strict social distancing guidelines, demanding the economy be opened back up.

The protesters held up signs and lined the street as fist-pumping cyclists and honking drivers showed their support as they passed by. Some of the spotted signs included, “open California now,” “all business is essential,” “liberate San Diego,” “no more lockdowns,” “I am so totally over this,” and “a womens [sic] place is in the house or the governor’s house.” There were also American flags and some “Trump 2020” flags in sight.

The protest is one of the many popping up across the nation. In Michigan, for example, thousands of cars hit the state Capitol on Wednesday, beeping and causing gridlock to protest the strict and inconsistent lockdown from Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In North Carolina, folks called for the lockdown to be ended, too, where one of the protesters was even arrested for supposedly not maintaining proper “social distancing.” In Texas, we saw folks demanding their county reopen. And a handful of other states have seen anti-lockdown protests, including Minnesota and parts of upstate New York.

California is just the latest in the trend. And it’s easy to see why.

As noted by The Daily Wire on Sunday, officials in the state have resorted to dumping tens of thousands of tons of sand into skateparks to enforce so-called social distancing. Critics called the move unnecessary, or worse, “petty” and “tyrannical.”

“San Clemente had shut down all its parks and facilities on April 1 under the state’s stay-at-home orders, but skaters ignored signs warning against trespassing at the Ralphs Skate Court, 241 Avenida La Pata,” Los Angeles CBS reported. “Since park facilities have been closed city officials say they routinely saw people visit the skatepark, even by some children accompanied with their parents, according to the San Clemente Times. City officials told the newspaper they followed in the footsteps of other cities, and filled the skatepark with 37 tons of sand.”

A popular skatepark at Venice Beach followed suit this weekend:

Venice Skate Park vs LA COVID Social Distancing pic.twitter.com/x5vMEa0O8C — HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_Weiss) April 18, 2020

On Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he’s thinking about banning large events and gatherings in the city until next year. Moreover, last month, the left-wing mayor threatened that “selfish” small business owners who do not adhere to his coronavirus mandate and shut down their “nonessential” businesses could be criminally charged and have their water and power turned off.

President Donald Trump has criticized governors for going “too far” with restrictions.

“I just think that some of the governors have gotten carried away,” the president told reporters on Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported. “I really believe somebody sitting in a boat in a lake should be OK.”

The president expressed the same via Twitter on Friday, posting the following messages:

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! LIBERATE MICHIGAN! LIBERATE MINNESOTA!

WATCH:

This is California… in an area that overwhelmingly voted for Clinton. pic.twitter.com/0gZlt3CfdW — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 19, 2020

