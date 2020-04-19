https://www.theblaze.com/news/coronavirus-crisis-frozen-pizza-shortages

Americans have already suffered the indignity of toilet paper shortages — shortages that even led to criminal behavior.

Then we went through the great run on hand-sanitizer.

And now we have to endure a lack of frozen pizzas.

Combine this with a projected shortage of beer and soda, and you’re looking at a potential total meltdown of American society.

Oh, the humanity.

What’s that now?

AdWeek reported that frozen pizza sales across the U.S. are up more than 90% compared to a year ago. Some brands are seeing an increase of nearly 200% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newman’s Own President and COO Dave Best called the surge “unprecedented” and told AdWeek that in his 25 years in the business, “I’ve never seen a spike like this across the country.” According to Best, his company’s sales of frozen pizzas are up 190% since the start of the crisis.

The outlet noted that across Los Angeles grocery stores had been reporting shortage. Some frozen-food delivery drivers had to add locks to their trailers for fear of frantic shoppers looking for the pies.

AdWeek shared that data from analytics firm IRI showed that Americans spent $275 million on frozen pizzas for the four weeks ending April 5 — an increase of 92% from the same time last year.

The Fall River Harald News in Massachusetts reported that a driver for Schwan’s line of frozen pizzas said that dealing with the surge in frozen pizza sales has been “horrendous.” The driver told the paper that as the supply has diminished, the ongoing empty shelves have left a lot of customers upset.

“At a couple stores where I deliver, they had to have a police officer because people were threatening the store,” the driver said, adding, “It’s mass hysteria.”

“I just don’t understand where people are putting all this frozen pizza,” the driver said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

