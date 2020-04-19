https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/freedom-protests-reopen-economy-planned-21-states-including-california-monday-missouri-tuesday/

Save America protests are planned across the country in the coming days.

There are protests planned in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware and Maine

In California on Monday!

In Missouri on Tuesday:

There are two rolling protests planned for Tuesday, April 21 in Missouri.

* Noon to 1:00 around the State Capitol in Jefferson City

* 3:30 to 4:30 around the St. Louis County Government Center in Clayton

Here are all the details and a link to the organizers’ Facebook pages here.