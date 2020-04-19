https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/freedom-protests-reopen-economy-planned-21-states-including-california-monday-missouri-tuesday/
Save America protests are planned across the country in the coming days.
There are protests planned in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware and Maine
In California on Monday!
In Missouri on Tuesday:
There are two rolling protests planned for Tuesday, April 21 in Missouri.
* Noon to 1:00 around the State Capitol in Jefferson City
* 3:30 to 4:30 around the St. Louis County Government Center in Clayton
Here are some great points from our friends in California on saving our American people and our economy:
- One in six working Californians has applied for unemployment insurance since mid-MarchWith unemployment comes a host of potential problems including depression, spousal abuse, addiction and suicide
- The longer the lockdown, the more business will fail and the more job losses will become permanent
- Students are missing months of education despite the fact that children almost never die from COVID-19
- Being confined at home is especially hard on foster kids and other at-risk children who lose access to teachers and other professionals who can help them
- A recent Stanford study suggests that the death rate from COVID-19 infections is 0.2% or less
- The risk is even lower for individuals below 60 who do not have pre-existing health conditions
- It appears that a large proportion of California COVID-19 deaths come from nursing homes, but the state has not published the data needed to confirm this
- The First Amendment guarantees our freedom of religion and assembly; and there is no public health exception even though the Founders would have been aware of previous epidemics