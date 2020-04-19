https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/not-fan-mitt-romney-dont-really-want-advice-trump-roasts-back-stabber-mitt-romney/

TRUMP ROASTS BACKSTABBER MITT ROMNEY–

Romney was the only Republican to vote for impeaching President Trump.

Romney is also the FIRST politician in history to vote against his party during impeachment trial.

Mitt Romney is a horrible disgrace.

On Sunday President Trump did not hesitate to blast the carpet-bagger from Utah.

Reporter: On Thursday the White House announced a Congressional task force for reopening America. It included every Republican senator but Mitt Romney. President Trump: Yeah. Reporter: Does that show you’re still holding a grudge against him? President Trump: Yeah. No, I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney. No I had 52 Republican senators. Reporter: He was a governor. Don’t you think.. President Trump: No, I just don’t think. I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney.

Love this president.

Hey Mitt, you just got owned by @realDonaldTrump: “I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney. I don’t really want his advice,” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vguFEzCnFT — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) April 20, 2020

