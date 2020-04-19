https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michaelcohen-trump-book/2020/04/19/id/963611

Michael Cohen is writing a tell-all book about his time as President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and plans on releasing it before the presidential elections in November, The Daily Beast reported on Sunday.

Cohen, who has been incarcerated in a New York prison for financial crimes, is being released early due to the coronavirus pandemic and will serve the remainder of his three-year sentence at home.

Multiple sources close to Cohen told The Daily Beast that he feels betrayed by Trump.

“He has been using his time wisely inside to write a book and no one should be surprised as he’s always talked about writing a book,” a source said.

“Michael’s stories about Trump are incredible. He has saved a lot of them for when the time is right and the time is now right,” one of thes source added. “Michael spent a long time with Trump — he is going to go into everything and he’s not going to hold anything back. He has paid his dues and he’s pissed he had to go to jail for this.”

