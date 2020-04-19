https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/jihadis-call-coronavirus-small-soldier-allah/

Muslim jihadists in Africa and the Middle East have begun calling the coronavirus the “small soldier of Allah,” saying that those infected with it are receiving just punishment.

If the victim is a Muslim, it’s because he wasn’t devout enough.

The Washington Times reported groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida have celebrated the coronavirus.

Islamic militants see the virus as a divine punishment against Western countries and Muslims who are not sufficiently devout for the purpose of facilitating jihad against them.

TRENDING: Obama AG Eric Holder giddy about ‘opportunity’ coronavirus presents to make ‘permanent’ changes

The ISIS online magazine highlights the fact that the coronavirus has killed more Americans than 9/11.

Alexander Meleagrou-Hitchens, director of research at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, said the jihadist believe they will gain immunity from the coronavirus by waging jihad.

The global Christian ministry Barnabas Fund said attacks by Boko Haram and ISIS in West Africa Province in the notorious Lake Chad area are reported to be on the rise while Chad and Nigeria are under lockdown.

A spate of deadly attacks was recorded in several territories in early April, Barnabas Fund said.

Other attacks:

In Adamawa State, Nigeria, Fulani militant herdsmen raided Kirchinga village on April 6, wounding a man in the leg and destroying houses and shops. Just a day earlier, Boko Haram ambushed a Nigerian Army convoy, killing 47 soldiers.

In Bamba in northern Mali, also on April 6, Muslim militants attacked a military base killing 25 Malian soldiers before they were repelled.

In the Far North Cameroonian town of Amchide, two Boko Haram terrorists detonated suicide bombs on April 5, killing seven and injuring 15 in the predominately Christian region. Two teenagers and a village leader were among the dead.”

“In another April 5 attack, two soldiers from the Multinational Task Force patrolling in the Lake Chad region of Far North Cameroon were killed in a Boko Haram ambush. The attack came weeks after Boko Haram inflicted one of its deadliest assaults on the Chad military, killing 92 soldiers in a single attack on a military base on the Boma peninsula on March 23.

Overnight, on March 22, Islamic militants attacked and occupied the town of Mocimboa da Praia, Mozambique, a major base for the growing oil industry. They tore down Mozambique flags on government buildings and raised ISIS flags.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

