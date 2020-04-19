https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/larry-c-johnson-senate-judiciary-document-dump-exposes-extensive-fbi-doj-corruption/

Let me take you on a detailed journey through the first FISA application seeking permission to spy on Carter Page. Congressional Democrats falsely insisted that Steele’s lies and misinformation played little role. You can see from the following how wrong that assertion is:

Demers’ letter continued to insist that four FISA applications to spy on Carter Page were properly predicated. That is balderdash.

There are many fascinating and damning revelations in these documents. They confirm what I have written in the past about the FBI role in the attempted coup against Donald Trump. This July 12, 2018 letter to Judge Rosemary Collyer tries to put lipstick on the pig of FBI misdeeds and pretend that the FBI’s FISA applications were the equivalent of the gorgeous Marilyn Monroe in her heyday. Instead, the FBI misdeeds are exposed as a fat, ugly crone.

The Conservative Treehouse also provided an excellent piece focusing on the cover letter sent to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court trying to explain why the errors in the FISA applications were not important errors. That was a big lie. The letter was signed by AAG John Demers in July 2018, when Jeff Sessions was Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein was Deputy AG; Christopher Wray was FBI Director, David Bowditch was the Deputy, and Dana Boente was FBI chief-legal-counsel. This letter was a lame effort at trying to cover the FBI’s crooked ass.

If you are exhausted from the drumbeat of doom and gloom surrounding the Corona virus pandemic, here is a welcome diversion–corruption and malfeasance by the FBI and the Department of Justice. The Senate Judiciary Committee dumped several critical documents Thursday night relevant to the Deep State plot to portray Donald Trump and his team as agents of Putin’s Russia. Jim Hoft was first out of the box posting the links to the damning documents ( see here ). You can click on the links in Jim’s article and read the original documents for your self.

pp. 2-3 Statements of “fact” about Russia as a threat, including a blacked out section attributed to a foreign government. pp. 4-5 FBI tries to explain why they thought Carter was a bad guy. p. 5 Uses statements of proven liar James Clapper as “evidence” of Russian bad intentions. p. 6 Repeats the U.S. Government propaganda about Wikileaks (they’re bad because Julian Assange published information very embarrassing to the United States). pp. 7-8 More historical (and semi-hysterical) boiler plate describing the evil intentions of Russia. pp. 8-10 FBI states its “BELIEFS” about the nefarious intention of Carter Page and others linked to the Trump campaign. pp. 10-15 FBI draws on open source information and previous interviews with Carter Page to paint in the darkest terms Page’s business contacts with Russians that Page voluntarily disclosed. pp. 15-22 Now the dirt from Steele starts to flow. Steele and his sub-source are cited frequently in establishing the so-called “facts” of Page’s contacts with Russia. pp. 22-26 The FBI plays the clever trick of citing journalist reports as further evidence to support the allegations against Page without disclosing that those reports were based on leaks from Steele. The FBI does acknowledge having multiple contacts with Page who denied these reports as scurrilous lies. pp. 27-28 FBI admits it used a Confidential Human Source to try to bait Page but came up empty. That damn Carter Page kept telling the truth about not working with the Russians. pp. 29-31 These are blacked out. pp. 32-33 The FBI conclusion, which they use to justify spying on an innocent American.

As you can see, the majority of the so-called “evidence” presented to get permission to spy on Page came from Christopher Steele’s dossier, which was commissioned and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

If you take time to read the first FISA application you will learn the following supposed “facts” that are in fact evidence of the FBI deliberately deceiving the FISC:

1. Christopher Steele had been an FBI informant since 2013.

(U) Source1 (Steele) is a (former member of Britain’s MI6) and has been an FBI source since in or about October 2013. Source #l’s reporting has been corroborated and used in criminal proceedings and the FBI assesses Source #1 to be reliable. Source 1 has been compensated approximately $95,000 by the FBI and the FBI is unaware of any derogatory information pertaining to Source 1. (See page 15)

But the FBI failed to include the actual facts about Steele’s misconduct, which led the FBI to terminate him around the same time they were affirming to Judge Collyer that he was a solid guy. Steele was spreading the dossier lies to the American media with the knowledge and consent of Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS “fame.” Most normal, sensible people understand that getting fired for lying to the FBI qualifies as “derogatory information.”

2. The FBI received so-called intelligence from Christopher Steele starting in June of 2016–one month before they launched Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

Source 1 (Steele) reported the information contained herein to the FBI over the course of several meetings with the FBI from in or about June 2016 through August 2016. (See page 17)

What could Christopher Steele tell the FBI in June of 2016 and why would the FBI even entertain getting political dirt from a biased source eager to trash the candidacy of Donald Trump? The only report Steele had in June (dated 20 June 2016) made the following claims:

Russia cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump since at least 2011.

Trump has declined various real estate deals in Russia but he and his inner circle have accepted a regular flow of intelligence from the Kremlin on his political rivals.

FSB has compromising intel on Trump that they can use to blackmail him (e.g., coprophilia).

A dossier of compromising material on Hillary Clinton is being held by the Kremlin but has not been distributed.

Steele’s FBI handler was required by practice and regulations of the FBI to write up a report (i.e. a 302) recounting what Christopher Steele told him. Where is that report and who at FBI headquarters read it?

3. The FBI claimed that Carter Page was an intelligence asset of the Russian Government.

This application targets Carter Page. The FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian Government for a number or years and currently is acting as an unregistered agent of the Russian Government to undermine and influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. Presidential election in violation of U.S. criminal law. (See page 4)

Here again the FBI chose to lie by failing to disclose that Carter Page had been working for the CIA from 2008 thru 2013. He was telling the CIA about his Russian contacts in order to help protect America.

Inspector General Horowitz called out this deceit in his December 2019 report:

Toward that end, on September 28, 2016, the 01 Attorney emailed Case Agent 1 a draft of the FISA application, copying other members of the Crossfire Hurricane team. In a comment in the draft application, the 01 Attorney asked “do we know if there is any truth to Page’s claim that he has provided information to [another U.S. government agency]-was he considered a source/asset/whatever?” In response to the 01 Attorney’s question, on September 29, Case Agent 1 inserted the following comment in the draft: “He did meet with [the other U.S. government agency], however, it’s dated and I would argue it was/is outside scope, I don’t think we need it in. It was years ago, when he was in Moscow. If you want to keep it, I can get the language from the [August 17 Memorandum] we were provided [by the other U.S. government agency].”294 Based upon this response, the 01 Attorney did not include information about Page’s prior relationship with the other agency in the FISA application.

4. The FBI was investigating many members of the Trump campaign for allegedly helping Russia to interfere in the 2016 Presidential election.