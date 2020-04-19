https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/lean-jesus-fight-covid-19-governor-urges/

(CHRISTIAN POST) — In an interview with Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas on his faith and response to the COVID-19 disease, Gov. Greg Abbott told the viewers they have “support you can lean on that will always be there for you, and that’s Jesus Christ.”

The interview took place during the church’s weekend services. Graham thanked Abbott for leading the fight against an unprecedented crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked if he had a personal story of a crisis.

Abbott said his experience of the crisis in his own life was helping him lead in the crisis today.

