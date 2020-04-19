https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/macron-approval-up-surges/2020/04/19/id/963557

French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating in April largely maintained its surge in March amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to an Ifop opinion poll published in Le Journal du Dimanche on Sunday.

Macron’s rating fell 1 percentage point in April to 42%, after jumping 11 points in March to close to a two-year high. The survey of 1,942 people was held by phone and online from April 8 to 18.

Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, the president has addressed the nation three times on prime-time television, including on March 16 to announce France’s lockdown measures, and on April 13 to say confinement would be extended into May.

The approval rating of Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe climbed 2 points to 44%, the highest since May 2018.

A separate Ifop poll for Le Journal du Dimanche found confidence in the government to handle the coronavirus climbed to 46%, rising 8 points from a week earlier, though still down from 55% four weeks ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

