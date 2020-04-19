https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/msnbcs-joy-reid-shutdown-protests-paid-activists-super-rich-video/

Many people have had it with the strict shutdown policies in certain states. They are exercising their Constitutional right to make their voices heard.

People in liberal media are acting exactly like they did during the Tea Party protests.

On a recent episode of her MSNBC program, Joy Reid made accusations of racism, and even said the protests are being paid for.

Townhall has details:

TRENDING: THE END OF AN ERA: Drudge Goes Full Leftie – Loses President Trump– Go to Pro-Trump News Instead

MSNBC Spends an Entire Segment Talking About How Lockdown Protestors Are Racist Confederates Americans across the nation have had enough of the stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders that have been handed down by state governors as a means of mitigating the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. They’re antsy. They’re restless. People want to get back to work and back to “normal,” or at least as normal as possible… According to MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), if you’re someone who wants to see the economy reopen and get back to work, you must be some sort of Confederate racist. “Black people are being left in a situation where they’re more vulnerable by default: less health care, jobs that are hourly, jobs where you’re closer to people, stuck working near to each other,” Reid said. “When you hear Donald Trump talking in this sort of faux-Confederate language about these lockdown orders – which are meant to save lives – and you see people with these instaprotests, paid for by activists for the super-rich, egging on this kind of activity that could get violent, what does that say to you?”

Ellison suggests the protesters are pawns that Trump is willing to ‘sacrifice’ for reelection.

Do these two even hear what they are saying?

Watch:

.⁦@keithellison⁩ on Trump wanting to reopen the economy: “He’s literally willing to sacrifice the lives of Americans for personal gain, and that’s deeply disturbing to me.” pic.twitter.com/EGX4paO3Zn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 18, 2020

Some people on the left have truly revealed themselves in this crisis.

It isn’t pretty.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

