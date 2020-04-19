https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/never-forget-democrat-lawmakers-silent-pelosi-refuses-pass-funding-suffering-small-businesses-downplays-urgency/

Democrat lawmakers are SILENT as Pelosi REFUSES to pass funding for small businesses in crisis!

Nancy Pelosi showed off her basket of fancy chocolates this week at home in her mansion.

This is while tens of thousands of businesses are waiting for her to approve more funding to small businesses.

Pelosi is stalling.

Meanwhile a poll of restaurant and bar owners found that 80% of owners are not sure they will ever reopen after the government enforced shutdown of their businesses.

On Thursday the PPP Loan program ran out of money. Already $349 billion was handed out to struggling businesses.

At least 20,000 went unprocessed on Thursday and Friday.

In the last 4 hours, over 20,000 #PPPloans went unprocessed because @SpeakerPelosi & @SenSchumer are blocking more funding. We are fighting to save jobs & small businesses. What have they fought for? … Prohibiting states from requiring an ID to vote. https://t.co/jWyJCpqry0 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) April 16, 2020

It took 13 days for small businesses to tap pot of money Congress designated for PPP loans, meant to help keep workers on payroll, cover rent for 2 months. Many biz owners have messaged me that they’re still waiting for lifeline. Loan apps not approved yethttps://t.co/4txYh90px3 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 15, 2020

Nancy Pelosi refuses to act.

All she would need to do is approve more funding for the program.

Businesses are waiting for crisis assistance.

Pelosi refuses to act.

And Democrat lawmakers are silent.

Only two or three Democrats have spoken out for more funding.

Businesses are dying thanks to Pelosi.

Never forget.

Pelosi is wicked.

.@GStephanopoulos: “You’ve even got some of your own Democrats saying… it’s important to pass PPP funding right now” Pelosi. “I don’t know who’s saying that.” Here’s a list, Madam Speaker: pic.twitter.com/8Ip4Q47Q4U — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) April 19, 2020

