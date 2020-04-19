https://thehill.com/homenews/house/493558-omar-introduces-legislation-to-cancel-rent-mortgage-payments-during-pandemic

Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarIran’s ‘Khashoggi’: Where’s the outrage over the death of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani? Democrats call for new gas pipeline moratorium amid pandemic Progressive leaders skeptical of Biden despite Sanders endorsement MORE (D-Minn.) has introduced legislation to cancel rent and mortgage payments nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Omar’s bill would establish a relief fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses from the cancelled payments.

Under the proposal unveiled Friday, rent and mortgage payments cancellations would be available for Americans regardless of income. There would also be no debt accumulation for renters and homeowners, as well as no negative impact on their credit rating or rental history

The bill also seeks to create an optional fund to fully finance the purchase of private rental properties by non-profits, public housing authorities, cooperatives, community land trusts and state or local governments in an effort to increase the availability of affordable housing.

Omar’s bill proposes the moratorium on payments to last through one calendar month after the end of the national emergency, which was declared in March. The bill also calls for the suspension to retroactively cover payments made in April.

Property owners or mortgages that take action against tenants or property owners would be subject to fines starting at $5,000 for a first violation, up to $50,000 for third or subsequent violations.

“The coronavirus crisis is more than just a public health crisis—it’s an economic crisis,” Omar said in a statement.

“Congress has a responsibility to step in to stabilize both local communities and the housing market during this time of uncertainty and crisis. In 2008, we bailed out Wall Street. This time, it’s time to bail out the American people who are suffering,” she added.

The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIran’s ‘Khashoggi’: Where’s the outrage over the death of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani? The Hill’s Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibAva DuVernay-produced documentary highlighting rising female politicians of color to air in June Harris, Ocasio-Cortez among Democrats calling for recurring direct payments in fourth coronavirus bill Ilhan Omar edits headline of New York Post article slamming the Squad: ‘There, fixed it for you’ MORE (D-Mich.), Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Frist says Manhattan Project-like initiative necessary to fight virus; WH to release plan for easing lockdowns More than three dozen migrant children in Chicago shelters infected with coronavirus Here’s how Congress can keep people from losing their jobs MORE (Wash.), Mark Pocan Mark William PocanHospitals face shortage of drugs for ventilators Work Share: How to help workers, businesses and states all at once Students with disabilities could lose with COVID-19 stimulus package MORE (Wisc.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyObama calls for keeping ‘our most vulnerable communities at the forefront’ during coronavirus pandemic Warren, Mass. Democrats call for racial data on Medicare coronavirus patients Harris, Ocasio-Cortez among Democrats calling for recurring direct payments in fourth coronavirus bill MORE (Mass.), Veronica Escobar Veronica EscobarAva DuVernay-produced documentary highlighting rising female politicians of color to air in June The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Debbie Dingell’s diamond analogy; Cuomo says Trump isn’t a king Texas House Dems ask governor to issue stay-at-home order MORE (Texas), Jesús “Chuy” García (Ill.), and Grace Meng Grace MengNY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Empowering youth peacebuilders will make U.S. foreign policy more effective 12 things to know today about coronavirus MORE (N.Y.).

