Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiLawmakers express optimism about fourth coronavirus relief package Pelosi: Lawmakers ‘very close’ on bipartisan agreement for additional PPP funding Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers weigh in as US eyes phased reopening of economy MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday called President Trump Donald John TrumpWuhan lab denies claims of coronavirus origination Banks say they ran out of PPP funding ‘within minutes’ Trump defends testing capabilities, blasts critics during WH briefing MORE “a poor leader” and said she doesn’t “pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me.”

George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosChris Cuomo’s wife tests positive for coronavirus: ‘The one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen’ CDC director on WHO: We continue to have a ‘productive public health relationship’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump rips critics at testy press conference MORE, host of ABC’s “This Week,” asked Pelosi about the president’s tweets over the past two days that said she was “weak,” “crazy” and “away on vacation.”

Trump has also alleged Pelosi is “costing Americans jobs” by blocking funding for the popular Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me,” Pelosi responded. “As I’ve said, he’s a poor leader. He’s always trying to avoid responsibility and assign blame.”

NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds as President Trump ramps up attacks against her: “Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me. As I’ve said, he’s a poor leader. He’s always trying to avoid responsibility.” https://t.co/PYRdRpKqJS pic.twitter.com/ccnUinPm1H — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 19, 2020

Stephanopoulos also asked Pelosi what she meant when she said on a conference call with her caucus last week that she was worried about what the president might do during the pandemic.

“I’m afraid that he’s going to act on the set basis of what he’s acted before,” she said. “It’s a hoax. It’s magically going to disappear.”

She added the economy could not be reopened “based on falsehoods.”

“If he continues to predicate the action that we take on a false premise, then we’re in further danger, and his earlier delay and denial caused deaths,” she said. “And so it’s very important that we walk the line that is close to evidence, data, science as we go forward and not whimsy, magic hoax allegations and placing blame instead of taking responsibility.”

The House Speaker said the focus should be on the interim stimulus package and additional PPP funding, which she said lawmakers are “very close” to agreeing upon.

The president slammed Pelosi on Friday over the delay in the small-business lending program and called her “an incompetent political hack” after she appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last week.

