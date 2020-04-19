http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8oq7XIH3Tjk/

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by invoking “whimsy magic, hoax, allegations.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “In a conference call with your caucus earlier this week, you reportedly said ‘I’m afraid of what the president may do during this period,’ What is it that you’re afraid of?”

Pelosi said, “I’m afraid he is going to act on the set basis that he’s acted on it before — it’s a hoax, it’s magically going to disappear. That’s why I sent the letter I did after Easter. Easter gave me a time for reflection and prayerfulness. He failed. He failed in the testing and the rest, and it’s a hoax, and it’s going to magically disappear, that’s not based on science. This isn’t magical. This is scientific. So I said if he continues to predicate the action that we take on a false premise, then we’re in further danger.”

“His earlier delay and denial caused deaths, and so it’s very important that we walk the line that’s close to evidence, data, science, as we go forward and not whimsy magic, hoax, allegations, and placing blame instead of taking responsibility,” she continued. “I was prayerful about this. When people said this and that, I said that’s time for after-action review. We’ll go over all of that. Except he was drawing strength in his own view of what his falsehoods were gaining him. We can’t — we can’t fight a pandemic, we can’t open up our economy based on falsehoods.”

