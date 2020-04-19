https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trump-blasts-globalists-putting-supply-chains-danger-doesnt-work-video/

President Trump on Sunday held a Coronavirus presser from the White House.

Trump blasted the globalists for putting our supply chains in danger.

“This pandemic has underscored the vital importance of reassuring our supply chains and bringing them back into the United States where they should have never left… Who are the people that thought of this? These are globalists. It doesn’t work,” Trump said. “It certainly doesn’t work during rough times, bad times or dangerous times.”

President Trump: “This pandemic has underscored the vital importance of reassuring our supply chains and bringing them back into the United States where they should have never left… Who are the people that thought of this? These are globalists. It doesn’t work.” pic.twitter.com/7YmFdIUYsL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 19, 2020

