President Trump held a Coronavirus briefing on Sunday and as usual the fraudstream media would rather argue with him than ask pertinent questions.

President Trump didn’t hold back and torched fake news CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond.

Jeremy Diamond asked President Trump if he was “duped” by China’s president.

Trump pushed back on the reporter then blasted the inept Obama Admin and CNN.

“You people are so pathetic at CNN… your ratings are terrible, you gotta get back to real news,” Trump said after defending his trade deal with China.

WATCH:

President Trump continues to torch CNN’s @JDiamond1: “You people are so pathetic at CNN… your ratings are terrible, you gotta get back to real news.” pic.twitter.com/qpyTt7YYIT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 20, 2020

