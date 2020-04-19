http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7watDvsB04s/

A GROUP of protesters have left body bags outside Trump International in New York City, in representation of those who have died from the coronavirus.

The news comes just hours after President Donald Trump dubbed Democrats as “rude and nasty” on Twitter.

A sign read: “THIS REPRESENTS IMMIGRANTS WHO DIED OF COVID19 IN ICE CUSTODY”Credit: AFP or licensors

Several fake body bags were lined up outside of the Central Park hotel on Saturday, which appeared to have been made out of trash bags and tape.

Attached to the “bags” were notes from the protesters which read: “THIS REPRESENTS IMMIGRANTS WHO DIED OF COVID-19 IN ICE CUSTODY” and “TRUMP = DEATH”.

The group, who named themselves as Refuse Fascism, could also be seen holding placards outside the famous hotel.

The protest happened just hours after the president ripped into the Democrat party on Twitter.

Protesters wore masks outside the hotelCredit: AFP or licensors

Several protesters stood with signsCredit: Reuters

Body bags can be seen being carried to Trump International hotelCredit: Reuters

A sign read: “THIS REPRESENTS 1000+ HEALTH CARE WORKERS WHO DIED of COVID 19”Credit: Rex Features

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote: “No matter what you do for the Do Nothing Democrats, no matter how GREAT a job you are doing, they will only respond to their Fake partners in the Lamestream Media in the negative, even in a time of crisis.

“I thought it would be different, but it’s not. In fact, it’s even worse…”

He continued: “They were RUDE and NASTY. This is their political playbook, and they will use it right up to the election on November 3rd.

Trump published the tweets on SaturdayCredit: The Mega Agency

He called the Democrats “rude and nasty”Credit: Twitter

“They will not change because they feel that this is the only way they can win. America will not be fooled!!!”

On Thursday, Trump slammed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader, and other Democrats.

“Today people started losing their jobs because of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the Radical Left, Do

Nothing Democrats, who should immediately come back to Washington and approve legislation to help families in America,” Trump tweeted.

“End your ENDLESS VACATION!”

Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi on ThursdayCredit: AP:Associated Press

The current coronavirus death toll in the US is 37,135.

The total number of confirmed cases is currently 709,201.

However, at least 59,997 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

Donald Trump says China is ‘way ahead of US’ in coronavirus death toll despite America leading world in official figures

