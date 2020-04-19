https://www.theblaze.com/protests-against-stay-at-home-orders-erupt-across-the-country

Protesters from all over the country assembled over the last few days to voice their displeasure to stay-at-home orders as economic conditions deteriorate. Despite decrees from their governors to stay at home, Americans organized protests demanding an end to the coronavirus lockdown.

Over the past week, protests have erupted across the country — from California to Colorado to Texas to Michigan to Ohio to New Jersey. Residents from blue states and red states have demonstrated their desire to get out of their homes and return to their jobs.

California

An estimated 500 people gathered in downtown San Clemente on Sunday to publicly object to California’s state-mandated stay-at-home order. This is the same place where the city government dumped 37 tons of sand into a skate park in order to prevent kids from skating.

At least 200 people showed up for the “Freedom Rally” in San Diego, Calif. on Saturday.

On Friday, more than 200 Californians gathered in Huntington Beach for the “March for Freedom” event to protest against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders.

Colorado

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Denver near the Capitol building on Sunday to protest Colorado’s stay-home order. The act of defiance was dubbed as “Operation Gridlock.”

Kentucky



At a demonstration outside of Kentucky’s capital of Frankfort on Friday, protestors shouted, “We want to work!” The protestors demanded for Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to “open up Kentucky.”

Maryland

On Saturday, hundreds of protestors gathered in Annapolis for the Reopen Maryland” rally to demand Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lift stay-at-home restrictions. Many drove in their vehicles and honked their horns as their form of civil disobedience.

Michigan



In Friday’s “Operation Gridlock” protest in Lansing, Michigan, a couple thousand demonstrators displayed their ire for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), and her restrictive stay-at-home order. Whitmer threatened to extend stay-at-home orders if the people continued to engage in “irresponsible actions,” such as protests.

Minnesota



Waving their American flags, several hundred protesters gathered outside the home of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday demanding that the state re-open.

New Hampshire

On Saturday, a few hundred people organized outside the New Hampshire State House in an effort to convince politicians to re-open the state. Protestors held signs that read: “Live Free or Die,” “Restore Jobs,” and “Kiss My Constitution.”

New Jersey



A New Jersey woman who organized an anti-lockdown protest in Newark on Friday was charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) stay-at-home orders.

North Carolina



On Tuesday, a rally was staged outside of the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh where protestors demanded that Gov. Roy Cooper (D) allow businesses to re-open. One woman was detained.

Ohio



In Columbus, demonstrators congregated outside the statehouse, where they pressured the governor to re-open the state for business. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said he was not opposed to protests as long as demonstrators did not violate social distancing guidelines.

Texas



There was a “Liberate” rally at the Governor’s mansion and Capitol building in Austin on Thursday. Protestors chanted “Let us work,” “We are essential,” and “Open Texas Up.”

There were also chants of “Fire Fauci!” A message to President Donald Trump to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead health members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Utah



On Friday, more than 1,000 people showed up at the Salt Lake City & County Building for the “Utah Business Revival” rally.

