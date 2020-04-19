http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/evxzNv3oJVE/

Left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner suggested that President Donald Trump is putting people’s lives at risk by supporting those Americans willing to go back to work to help revive the economy that’s collapsed due to the coronavirus.

The This is Spinal Tap director essentially accused the president of killing people by advocating to re-start the economy as the virus wanes.

“Donald Trump is stoking the anger of protesters,” Reiner said on Twitter. “Encouraging them to defy their Governors. The Stable Genius is having a hard time wrapping his stable genius mind around the concept of the difficulty of going back to work if you’re dead.”

Reiner has repeatedly used the coronavirus to push his political ideals and bash the president and his supporters.

On Saturday, for instance, Reiner exclaimed that Trump will lose November’s election in a “landslide” because people will be “voting for their lives” due to Trump’s supposed failures to respond to the coronavirus.

Reiner has also endorsed Joe Biden for president, saying “Bernie Sanders has given his full throated support to Joe Biden. If Sen. Sanders’ supporters do the same, Decency, Humanity, Science and Justice will defeat Ignorance, Racism, Corruption and Incompetence by the biggest landslide in US History.”

Also, on April 8, Reiner insisted that Trump’s coronavirus policies were “killing people.”

“This Mentally Unstable Incompetent Fool has been Lying to US for over 3 years. But now his lies are killing people,” the left-wing actor said.

