Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling of Wisconsin is standing up to Governor Tony Evers, refusing to enforce the Democrat’s lockdown order, dubbed the “Safer at Home” order, which the sheriff says is unconstitutional.

“Wisconsin law gives the Governor and the Wisconsin DHS the authority to develop emergency measures and enforce rules and orders to protect the public during a health crisis,” said Sheriff Schmaling in a statement, reported WISN 12 News on Friday. “However, state law does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens.”

The Safer at Home order was recently extended from April 25 to May 26 by the governor.

“I urge the Wisconsin DHS to develop a workable plan that balances the safety of our citizens while at the same time acknowledging the fact that there is a way for business to operate even during the current health situation,” Schmaling continued. “I have all the confidence in Racine County business owners that they can make the appropriate adjustments in the way they operate during this difficult time to accommodate for the safety of their employees and guests.”

“The overreaching measures taken by State government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families. I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens, and I can not in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution,” Schmaling’s statement reads.

“Wisconsin law gives the authority and the responsibility for investigating and enforcing public health violations to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments,” he said. “We will leave the enforcement of public health orders to the health department experts.”

“It is important that we stay focused on our obligations and responsibilities to those areas of the law that we are charged with enforcing,” the statement said. “We have and will continue to concentrate our resources and efforts at keeping our roads safe and protecting our citizens from criminal activity.”

“COVID-19 isn’t going to go away any time soon. I strongly encourage all of us to start thinking of our new ‘normal’ way of doing business,” Schmaling added. “Let’s get Racine County back on its feet again and move ahead. I understand the seriousness of the current health situation and I urge all Racine County citizens to continue to be responsible and to follow the social distancing, mask, and hygiene recommendations of the CDC and the Wisconsin DHS. Let’s continue to look out for our neighbors and those less fortunate around us. Brighter days are ahead.”

Schmaling isn’t the only sheriff to put his foot down on excessive lockdown orders. As noted by The Daily Wire, four northern Michigan sheriffs released a statement last week saying they will not be enforcing some of Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown orders, calling it an “overstepping” of executive authority.

According to Johns Hopkins, Racine County in Wisconsin has 164 confirmed cases and eight COVID-19-related deaths as of Sunday evening.

