https://www.theblaze.com/news/wwi-soldiers-bedroom-untouched-1918

Peering into this room in France is as if you are stepping into a time portal into the early 1900s. The bedroom, which belonged to a French soldier, hasn’t been touched since 1918.

If you drive three hours southwest of Paris, you’ll find Belabre, a quaint French village with a population of fewer than 1,000. That is where you will discover the home of the parents of Hubert Guy Pierre Alphonse Rochereau.

When World War I was ravaging Europe, a young Rochereau was deployed to the Belgian battlefield. Sadly, Dragoons’ Second Lieutenant Hubert Rochereau died at the age of 21. Rochereau, who was a graduate of the elite French Saint-Cyr military school, passed away in an English field ambulance after fighting in the village of Loker, Flanders, on April 26, 1918. World War I would officially end a few months later, on Nov. 11, 1918.

Rochereau was buried in a British cemetery, and his family didn’t track down his burial site until 1922. Rochereau’s parents brought their son’s body back to their home town of Belabre.

The parents made Rochereau’s bedroom a makeshift shrine of sorts, refusing to alter the room. The only change they made was placing a small bottle of soil from the Belgian field where he lost his life. The vial is labeled: “The earth of Flanders in which our dear child fell and which kept his remains for four years.”

The memorial to Hubert Rochereau still stands today, 102 years after he breathed his last breath on that WWI battlefield. Rochereau’s bedroom is untouched, seemingly frozen in time.

Hubert’s parents wanted to honor their son past their time here on Earth, so they included a request in the home’s deed: Leave the bedroom exactly how it is for the next 500 years. In 1935, the parents bequeathed their home to a military friend, General Eugene Bridoux, under the condition that their son’s room would remain untouched for 500 years.

A small twin bed sits in the unspoiled chamber, as well as a wood desk. Books are stacked up high as they collect dust and spider webs. Rochereau’s medals, the Croix de Guerre and the Legion d’Honneur, sparkle in the achromatic room. Black and white photographs of friends who also died in the war decorate the somber walls.

Scattered about the room, you can see Hubert’s blue uniform jacket, pistols, knife, keys, a notebook, military manuals, a filled pipe, and hand-rolled cigarettes. “I tried to smoke one,” the current owner of the house, Daniel Fabre, said of the old cigarettes. “It wasn’t very nice.”

[embedded content]

French WWI soldier’s bedroom frozen in time



www.youtube.com



“He was young, a military officer, and I imagine him to be quite provincial, perhaps even narrow-minded,” Fabre told the BBC. “But it’s part of the history of the house, so I keep it.”

“I like to say I live in his house, but not with him,” Fabre said.

Fabre’s daughter will inherit the house, and she too has agreed to never touch Hubert’s room.

[embedded content]

Frozen in time: inside the WW1 soldier’s room left untouched for 100 years



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

