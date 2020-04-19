https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/steve-bannon-no-way-joe-biden-can-beat-donald-trump-record-china-democrats-going-look-seriously-replacing-video/

Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday morning.

The conservative strategist and founder of the WarRoomPandemic unloaded on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over their string of lies surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Bannon also weighed in on President Trump’s record with China. Bannon says there is NO WAY Joe Biden can beat President Trump on China. Joe Biden and his son Hunter were pocketing over a billion dollars from the regime as they threatened their neighbors and stole tech secrets from the USA.

Maria Bartiromo: Do you think Joe Biden is going to be the Democrat candidate given his experience with China? Steve Bannon: Well, first off, he’s by far the weakest candidate. He’s totally compromised. Remember President basically had Biden as his wingman to do everything with China… He is personally compromised by the Chinese Communist Party… He has made every bad decision in this managed decline of the United States… It was Joe Biden who took the side of the Chinese Communist Party. He was a useful idiot for the Chinese… The Democratic Party has no chance of beating Donald J. Trump with Joe Biden. It’s not going to happen. Joe Biden is totally compromised… Maria Bartiromo: Are they going to replace him or not? Steve Bannon: I think at the convention they are going to look very seriously at replacing Biden and have somebody who can seriously take on Trump.

TRENDING: China Billionaire Undermines US Food Supply – Shuts Down Pork Plants in Multiple States – But Beef Packers Not Affected for Some Strange Reason?

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]