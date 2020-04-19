https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/sweden-says-battling-coronavirus-without-destroying-economy-proving-effective-numbers-stabilize/

The United States passed 40,000 deaths due to or presumed to be linked to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The US has a presumed population of 333,000,000 in 2020.

The US shut down its economy in March thanks to the expertise of Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

The two leading health officians warned President Trump in March that if he did not lockdown the US economy and society there would be possibly 2.2 million coronavirus deaths in the US this year.

Sweden did not shut down its economy as the coronavirus pandemic reached their shores.

Sweden today has a total 1,540 deaths due to coronavirus.

Sweden says their approach to the pandemic starting to yield results.

They are actually seeing their numbers stabilize in the country.

Bloomberg reported:

Anders Tegnell, the architect behind Sweden’s relatively relaxed response to Covid-19, told local media the latest figures on infection rates and fatalities indicate the situation is starting to stabilize. “We’re on a sort of plateau,” Tegnell told Swedish news agency TT. Sweden has left its schools, gyms, cafes, bars and restaurants open throughout the spread of the pandemic. Instead, the government has urged citizens to act responsibly and follow social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Fauci was wrong every step of the way.

And America will pay for his garbage models and flawed predictions for years to come.



I bet Sweden reduces their moderate restrictions before most of our states. Professor Giesecke also said such a few days ago. Good for them. They will prove the world wrong and stayed strong against the media mob. https://t.co/85LpKElx6l — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) April 19, 2020

