Police officials in San Marcos, Texas, say that one of their officers died and two others were wounded during an ambush on Saturday night. The officers responded to a domestic violence call in an apartment complex.

San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett told reporters that an alleged domestic violence suspect opened fire with a rifle on officers as they entered the apartment, KSAT in San Antonio reported. The alleged shooter killed 31-year-old Officer Justin Putnam and left Officers Franco Steward and Justin Mueller wounded.

Officials say the department received a 911 call about a domestic violence situation where the suspected allegedly hit his wife. The caller said alcohol was involved, the regional news outlet reported.

A statement released by the San Marcos Police Department said the “suspect ambushed officers with a rifle,” KXAN NBC Austin reported.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” Chief Klett is quoted in the release. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family.”

In a statement on Facebook, department officials said, “Two other officers were wounded during the same incident, Officer Franco C. Stewart and Officer Justin P. Mueller. Both are in critical but stable condition following surgeries. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting a “sober reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe.

“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

Police officials identified the suspected shooter as Alfredo De La Cruz, a San Marcos resident, KSAT reported. The shooter reportedly took his own life with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Officer Putman served the San Marcos community for five and a half years, officials said. He was engaged to be married. The two wounded officers each had less than one year of service with the department.

Officer Putman is the 48th police officer to die in the line of duty this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

