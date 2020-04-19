https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/virus-committee-trump-romney/2020/04/19/id/963624

President Donald Trump admitted Sunday that his exclusion of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, from a bipartisan group of lawmakers to advise him on reopening the country was because he still holds a grudge against him.

A reporter from the Salt Lake Tribune asked Trump during the White House daily press briefing about the coronavirus pandemic and if Romney was the only Republican left off the “Opening Up America Again” congressional group because of a grudge.

The two have locked horns in the past, including in February when Romney was the lone Republican to vote guilty on the charge of abuse of office during Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

“Yeah, it does. I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney. I had 52 Republican senators,” Trump said, alluding to the number of Republicans on the committee.

When the reporter noted that Romney served as a governor, Trump said, “I just don’t think, I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney. I don’t really want his advice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

