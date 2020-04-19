https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493563-trump-i-am-right-on-testing-just-like-ventilators

President TrumpDonald John TrumpWuhan lab denies claims of coronavirus origination Banks say they ran out of PPP funding ‘within minutes’ Trump defends testing capabilities, blasts critics during WH briefing MORE asserted he was “right on testing” just like he was “right on Ventilators” in a Sunday tweet as he faces criticism for saying the country has the testing capacity necessary to reopen.

The president called on governors to “step up and get the job done” after he and Vice President Pence said in recent days that the country’s testing has reached a level to allow for the first phase of reopening.

“Just like I was right on Ventilators (our Country is now the ‘King of Ventilators’, other countries are calling asking for help-we will!), I am right on testing,” he tweeted. “Governors must be able to step up and get the job done. We will be with you ALL THE WAY!”

Just like I was right on Ventilators (our Country is now the “King of Ventilators”, other countries are calling asking for help-we will!), I am right on testing. Governors must be able to step up and get the job done. We will be with you ALL THE WAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

The president’s tweet follows some governors criticizing him on Sunday morning shows for his comments on testing.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the president’s statements were “delusional,” as the state has fought for personal protective equipment and testing “every day.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called the president’s claims that the testing levels could allow for a safe reopening “absolutely false” on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“To try to push this off and say the governors have plenty of testing and they should just get to work on testing, that somehow we aren’t doing our job, is just absolutely false,” Hogan, who is also chairman of the National Governors Association, said.

During his Saturday press briefing, the president said the country’s testing capacity is “fully sufficient to begin opening up the country totally.” He condemned those who “are trying to politicize the issue of testing.”

Trump had previously said the country had enough ventilators as governors across the country were requesting thousands to help coronavirus patients weeks ago.

