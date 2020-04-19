https://thehill.com/homenews/media/493566-trump-says-fox-chris-wallace-on-a-bad-path-after-pelosi-appearance-on-network

President TrumpDonald John TrumpWuhan lab denies claims of coronavirus origination Banks say they ran out of PPP funding ‘within minutes’ Trump defends testing capabilities, blasts critics during WH briefing MORE criticized Fox News and host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallacePelosi to appear on ‘Fox News Sunday’ for first time since 2017 Trump lashes out at New York Times over report on coronavirus response Fox News host hits back at Trump over Chris Wallace criticism: ‘Enough’ MORE on Sunday, saying they are “on a bad path” after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLawmakers express optimism about fourth coronavirus relief package Pelosi: Lawmakers ‘very close’ on bipartisan agreement for additional PPP funding Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers weigh in as US eyes phased reopening of economy MORE (D-Calif.) appeared on “Fox News Sunday” for the first time since 2017.

The president in a tweet also called the Speaker “an inherently ‘dumb’ person.”

“She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax,” he tweeted, referring to Pelosi.

“She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as ‘Speaker,’” he added. “Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch!”

Nervous Nancy is an inherently “dumb” person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as “Speaker”. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch! https://t.co/nkEj5YeRjb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

Fox announced last week that Pelosi would appear on its Sunday morning political talk show to “discuss the current state of the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations to revive the small business loan program and much more.”

During her “Fox News Sunday” appearance, the Speaker said Trump “gets an F” on coronavirus testing. She also said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciSunday shows preview: Lawmakers weigh in as US eyes phased reopening of economy Overnight Health Care: White House says US has enough tests for phase one | Trump defends protesters challenging social distancing | Hospitals fear being shortchanged on virus funding White House says US has enough tests for first phase of reopening MORE’s testing recommendation “hasn’t been done.”

Trump has defended his administration’s testing efforts, saying during a briefing on Saturday that it U.S. capacity is “fully sufficient” to begin reopening the economy. He tweeted out Sunday that he was “right on testing” just like he was “right on Ventilators.”

Pelosi also was interviewed on ABC’s “This Week,” where she said: “Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me.”

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment on Trump’s latest tweet.

