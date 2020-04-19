https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-cbs-reporter-weijia-jiang-argues-lectures-repeatedly-interrupts-coronavirus-briefing-keep-voice/

CBS White House reporter Weijia Jiang argued, lectured and repeatedly interrupted President Trump at Sunday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing during an over two-minute back and forth about Jiang’s accusation that Trump failed to warn Americans about the virus durung the month of February. Jiang falsely claimed the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus was “spreading like wildfire” in the country in February.

A check shows there 15 cases in the U.S. on February 15 and 60 cases on February 27. Only 20 cases of as March 1 were by domestic spread. The rest were from those repatriated and Diamond Princess passengers. The virus was not spreading like wildfire in February. During February leading Democrats like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA) were encouraging people to stop being racists and visit Chinatown and dine at Chinese restaurants.

Jiang argued with and corrected Trump throughout. Toward the end a fed up Trump told her to “keep your voice down” and demanded of her how many Americans had died from the virus at the time he issued the China travel ban at the end of January. She could not answer when Trump turned the tables on her and repeatedly demanded an answer from her.

Far-left partisan CBS reporter Weijia Jiang again tried to fight with @realDonaldTrump, reminding us she’s not an objective reporter. But Trump wasn’t having any of it, calling her out after she started to yell at him. Did she come to debate and push a talking point? Yup. pic.twitter.com/Psbp691p6e — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 19, 2020

Jiang, whose Twitter bio says she is a “Chinese born West Virginian”, recently caused controversy by accusing without proof an unnamed White House staffer of using the joke phrase “Kung Flu” in a conversation with her about the coronavirus.

