President Donald Trump answered reporters’ questions following Sunday’s coronavirus task force update and stressed that Virginia’s Governor cannot be allowed to play with the Second Amendment.

Trump said this after a reporter asked about actions that particular governors have taken while coronavirus shutdowns have been in place.

Trump stressed that he did not want to call out governors by name, then highlighted how troubling he finds “what they’ve done on guns” in Virginia.

He referenced Gov. Ralph Northam (D), without calling him by name, saying, “He’s playing with your Second Amendment, [and] we can’t allow that to happen.”

Breitbart News reported that Northam signed multiple gun controls into law on April 10, 2020. One of those controls limits the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, another control outlaws private gun sales, and another puts new reporting standards on gun owners in regard to stolen firearms.

On April 18, 2020, Trump suggested Northam did a “horrible thing” by signing the gun controls.

