https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tyrannical-governor-phil-murphy-bans-annual-drive-tulip-farm-threatens-arrest-farmer-one-car-drives/

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy banned the annual drive-through tulip farm in Cream Ridge this year.

Owner Casey Jansen said he invested ONE MILLION in planting all the bulbs in the fall.

But the governor threatened to arrest Jansen if ONE CAR drives through his farm for the annual attraction!

This is tyranny — plain and simple.

TRENDING: China Billionaire Undermines US Food Supply – Shuts Down Pork Plants in Multiple States – But Beef Packers Not Affected for Some Strange Reason?

Shore News reported:

CREAM RIDGE, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy’s administration today shut down the drive-through tulip farm in Cream Ridge, but allowed the owners to continue selling their tulips to their customers for curbside pickup. Owner Casey Jansen said his family owned farm makes about a one million dollar annual investment into planting tulips to operate the annual drive-through. This week, he was relayed a message from Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, “No drive through allowed”. “We planted all these tulip bulbs in the months of October and November. That’s when we make the investment, and my investment is just about a million dollars,” Jansen said in an interview with NJ.com. Meanwhile, out in Gloucester County, the Dalton Farms tulip drive-through, which is booked solid through the weekend has given a pass by Murphy’s administration. Jansen claims that he received a letter from the state threatening that two New Jersey State Police officers would be at his farm to arrest him if a single car drove through his field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

