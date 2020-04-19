http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/56rthsiamrY/

The Chinese Professional Baseball League experienced a rare benches-clearing brawl during a game in Taiwan on Sunday, reports say.

During Sunday’s game between the Rakuten Monkeys and the Fubon Guardians, players took to the field flinging haymakers when Guardians pitcher Henry Sosa pegged Monkeys infielder Kuo Yen-Wen, the New York Post reported.

Fans were not in the stands during the game as the CPBL only just last week re-started its season playing in empty stadiums as a response to the coronavirus. But fans watching the game on TV got an eyeful.

Pitcher Henry Sosa had ten starts for the Houston Astros in 2011 before ending up with the CPBL. But he angered the Rakuten Monkeys by pitching three inside shots to Yen-Wen until one pitch drilled the infielder in the rear end.

That last pitch sent both teams into a rare baseball melee.

“For our international viewers, you need to understand that this never really happens in the CPBL,” one of the announcers told viewers. “It’s usually a very conservative league. They don’t even argue balls and strikes or outs very often. For this to happen right now, can I say it’s quite exciting?”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

