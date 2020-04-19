https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493547-whitmer-defends-stay-at-home-order-we-are-seeing-the-curve-start-to

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) defended criticism of her state’s aggressive stay-at-home order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and said the measures are starting to flatten the curve.

“Michigan right now has the third highest death count in the country, we are the 10th largest state, as you can deduce this means we have a uniquely hard issue going on here,” Whitmer said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It is disproportionately hurting our state and that is why we need to take a uniquely aggressive action to protect people.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “You know my stay-home order is one of the nation’s more conservative, but the fact of the matter is, it’s working. We are seeing the curve start to flatten. And that means we’re saving lives” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/LzadRV4259 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 19, 2020

Whitmer said that the stay-at-home order in place in her state is among the nation’s “more conservative” orders, but she said the aggressive measures are working.

“We are seeing the curve start to flatten. And that means we’re saving lives,” she said.

CNN’s Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperBusiness loan funds almost exhausted as Schumer, Mnuchin wrestle over deal Fauci offers support for Trump Trump shares tweet from supporter calling for Fauci to be fired MORE asked Whitmer about criticism over some of the details of her order, including banning the use of jet skis while allowing the use of kayaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you regret anything about the way these rules have been rolled out?” Tapper asked Whitmer.

“This is an unprecedented crisis that we are confronting as a globe, frankly, and the harsh way that it’s hitting my state means that we’ve got to be really smart about the actions we take now to protect life as well as the actions we take to re-engage [the economy],” she responded.

Whitmer said the actions need to avoid the risk of having a second wave.

“And I know that the vast majority of Michiganers understand that not going to the gas station to fill up your boat … is a sacrifice but it’s one that is worth it,” she said. “Because who among us wouldn’t rather forgo jet-skiing or boating right now if it’s going to save your grandparent or your neighbor’s life, and that’s precisely what the trade off is in this moment.”

Michigan was among several states where protesters demonstrated against the stay-at-home orders in place.

President Trump Donald John TrumpWuhan lab denies claims of coronavirus origination Banks say they ran out of PPP funding ‘within minutes’ Trump defends testing capabilities, blasts critics during WH briefing MORE encouraged the demonstrators, despite the protests directly challenging the WHite House’s own guidelines on reopening the economy, tweeting “LIBERATE Michigan” on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

