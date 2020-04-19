https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/board-member-advisor-italian-government-retweets-michael-moore-video-endorsing-violence-president-trump/

Walter Ricciardi is a member of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European Advisory Committee for Health Research. He also somehow is a member of the National Board of Medical Examiners for the United States of America, despite the fact that he is an Italian:

Professor Walter Ricciardi graduated with a degree in medicine in 1986 and a doctorate in public health medicine in 1990from the University of Naples. He currently holds the title of Professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome where he is also Director of the Department of Public Health and Deputy Head of the Faculty of Medicine. In addition to contributing to over 300 academic papers, primarily in the fields of Epidemiology, Health Services Research and Public Health Genomics, he is also Editor of the European Journal of Public Health, of the Oxford Handbook of Public Health Practice and Founding Editor of the Italian Journal of Public Health. Professor Ricciardi is also active in national health policy and is Chair of the Public Health Section of the Higher Health Council. In 2011 the Minister of Health of Italy appointed him as his representative in the State-Region Committee for the evaluation of the Italian National Health Service. Internationally he is a member of the European Commission expert panel on “Investing in Health” (EXPH), a member of the National Board of Medical Examiners of the United States of America, and has was elected President of the European Public Health Association (EUPHA) from 2010–2014. Professor Ricciardi joined the EACHR in 2012.

Professor Ricciardi is also an apparent fan of far left, overrated and overweight Michael Moore. Today he retweeted a Moore tweet that showed numerous individuals violently attacking an life-size model of Donald Trump. (The tweet has since been taken down but fortunately we took a screengrab before he did – https://twitter.com/WRicciardi/status/1251675065592221696?s=20)

Here’s Moore’s tweet:

November 3. Right around 8pm ET. Party’s at my place. All are welcome. https://t.co/58WBbKKLOD pic.twitter.com/qsyYfMzyVH — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 19, 2020

How disgusting. These far left globalists are violent fascists.

Dr. Ricciardi should never be on any Committee of the WHO and certainly should not be a member of the National Board of Medical Examiners of the United States of America.

He should resign or be removed immediately for his retweet of the bigoted violent tweet from Michael Moore.

Hat tip Federico Punzi

