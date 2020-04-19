https://www.dailywire.com/news/who-enlists-hollywood-to-beg-for-support-solidarity-amid-coronavirus-controversy

The World Health Organization enlisted the help of late-night talk show hosts and musical superstars to drive home a strange message of support and “solidarity” amid concerns that the WHO aided and abetted China’s extensive coverup of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday, the WHO sponsored the “One World: Together at Home” concert, simulcast on NBC, CBS, and ABC, and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert (at least in the United States) — a global event featuring the likes of the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, the Killers, and members of One Direction — in order to “boost morale” for millions of people trapped at home under coronavirus-related lockdowns, and raise money for its COVID-19 relief fund.

But not everyone was left enthralled by the all-star lineup. The New York Post labeled the concert “lousy” and “insufferable,” and credited the spectacle with achieving “the impossible: it made us feel even worse about our already miserable circumstances.”

“Nearly every musician opted for the saddest, most obvious tune they could muster, while — lucky us! — giving a shaky tour of their fabulous homes that would make Robin Leach scowl,” the outlet’s music reviewer groaned.

Other viewers were left less-than-impressed by the World Health Organization itself, which tried to make the case that it is both essential and on top of the global coronavirus pandemic in a series

“#COVID19 has taken so much from us, but it has also given us a unique opportunity: To put aside our differences, To break down barriers, To see and seek the best in each other, To lift our voices for #HealthForAll” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, and the man whom global leaders charge actively assisted China in covering up the coronavirus pandemic within that nation’s boundaries until it was too late.

“We are all in this together. Trust in science and know that the world is working hard on a vaccine and treatments. Keep being kind to one another and always find joy in your days,” added the head of the WHO’s coronavirus response team, Maria Van Kerkhove.

Last week, the White House said it was investigating the WHO and its response to the coronavirus and would likely suspend funding to the global health group. The WHO responded by accusing President Donald Trump of “playing politics” during a pandemic and then, bizarrely, took aim at Taiwan, calling the island nation, which refuses to acquiesce to Chinese authority, racist, and accused it of being behind an international misinformation campaign designed to pin the blame for the coronavirus on the Chinese government.

Later in the week, other nations joined President Trump’s call to assess the WHO, suggesting that the United States is not alone in being concerned that Chinese influence has overtaken the United Nations-sanctioned body. Taiwan, the nation targeted directly by the WHO, says the body ignored repeated warnings from its leadership and refused to acknowledge Taiwan’s successful coronavirus containment methods, lumping the island nation in with the rest of mainland China.

Some viewers responded to the WHO directly on social media, tweeting photos of Chinese leader Xi Jinping holding the WHO as a puppet at the WHO’s account. Others tweeted icons of the Taiwanese flag.

It’s no surprise that the WHO is concerned. The United States supplies a significant portion of its budget. Losing that funding would leave the WHO is dire financial straits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

