http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/upHRIDKt9kg/why-walking-mattersnow-more-than-ever-11587182460

Why does walking make us feel good? We all know that a satisfying stroll changes our outlook. Perhaps we realize it all the more today, when so many of us are hunkered down and this simple activity is a challenge. But walking is especially important now, with gyms and team sports shut down. It’s one of our few accessible forms of exercise but also one that is directly affected by stay-at-home orders. What we usually do automatically now takes serious intention.

Even how we walk has temporarily changed, especially for city-dwellers….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

